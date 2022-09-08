Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Up 5.0 %

BILL stock opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.26.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

