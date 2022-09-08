BillionHappiness 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,857.00 (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.78 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for about $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

