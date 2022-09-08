Binance USD One Day Volume Tops $10.23 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $19.90 billion and $10.23 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,914,503,967 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.