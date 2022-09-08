BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $180.00 price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $374.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

