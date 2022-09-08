BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up 1.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of BlackLine worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 74.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,029 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

