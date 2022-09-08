Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Buys A$21,656.96 in Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) insider Anne Templeman-Jones bought 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$67.68 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of A$21,656.96 ($15,144.73).

Blackmores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Blackmores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Blackmores’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Blackmores Company Profile

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

