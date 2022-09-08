BLink (BLINK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $141.00

BLink (BLINK) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $286,953.28 and $141.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLink has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

