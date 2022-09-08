Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Thursday. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

