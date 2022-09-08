Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Tops $24.24 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

