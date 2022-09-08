BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,782. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.