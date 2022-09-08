Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.22.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

