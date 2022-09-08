Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,800 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $423,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $90,861,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $84,424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $69,176,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZD. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

