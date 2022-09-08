Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,704 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

