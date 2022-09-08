Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 414,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $7,176,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 4,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 207.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

