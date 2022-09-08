Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 1.5% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 311.8% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.36. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

