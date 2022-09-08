Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vista Outdoor worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

