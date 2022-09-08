Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Avient worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 0.4 %

AVNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 3,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.