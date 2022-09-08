Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 185,826 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,826 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sterling Check worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 37.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

STER traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,142. Sterling Check Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland purchased 43,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

