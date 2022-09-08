Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 39,165 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,165 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 11,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,746. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.