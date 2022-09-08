Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.