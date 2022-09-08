Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

