Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $170.79 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.27.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

