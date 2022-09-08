Brighton Jones LLC Buys 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

