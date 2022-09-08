Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHA opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.