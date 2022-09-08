Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 203 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

