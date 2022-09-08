Brighton Jones LLC Sells 88 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

