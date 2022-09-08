Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,455 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

