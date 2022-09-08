Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $169.69

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

