Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Target Price at C$21.34

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG opened at C$16.36 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.99 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

