Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,487 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $256,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

Insider Activity

KLA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,542. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.