Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 274 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,495. The company has a market cap of $367.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

