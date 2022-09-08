Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVDA stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. 335,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,487,184. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

