Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $16.31 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO traded down $11.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,186.03. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,623. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,521.01 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,189.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,074.06.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

