Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 2.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 2.22% of Celanese worth $344,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

CE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.70. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

