Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 19,758 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Linde comprises 3.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.34% of Linde worth $553,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.7 %

LIN traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.07. 5,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.10. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

