Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 553,960 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.91% of Signature Bank worth $162,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.28. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.71. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

