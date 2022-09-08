Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,696 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 2.17% of A. O. Smith worth $216,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

