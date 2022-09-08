Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 260 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.23% of Sonoco Products worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

SON traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 1,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,782. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

