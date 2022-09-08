Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 330,459 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 330,459 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 194,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,263,482. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

