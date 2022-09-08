Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,985 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.97. 35,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,323. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

