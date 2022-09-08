Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 801 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $83,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $195.09. 8,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

