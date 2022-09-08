BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as low as C$3.55. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 63,462 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTB.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

