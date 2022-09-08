BTIG Research Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $238.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $244.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.