Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$4.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,852. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $314.71. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

