Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.00. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.80 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.81.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

