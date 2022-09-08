Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.00. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.80 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.81.
About Cairn Homes
