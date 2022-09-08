Cajutel (CAJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174.00

Cajutel (CAJ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.80 or 0.00029990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cajutel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cajutel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cajutel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

