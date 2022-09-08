Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 641,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,281. The stock has a market cap of $946.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,955 shares of company stock worth $2,215,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.