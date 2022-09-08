Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 35,484 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $80,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

