Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,970 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $89,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

