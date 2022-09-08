Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $139.93 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.21% of Waste Management worth $139,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 582,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4,524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 65,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

